Honors even after day two between Jamaica Scorpions and Combined Campuses and Colleges at Sabina Park

The 2024 West Indies Championship second round fixture between the Jamaica Scorpions and the Combined Campuses and Colleges is evenly poised after day two at Sabina Park on Thursday.

The hosts ended the day 259-6 from 73.1 overs, trailing CCC by 48 runs on first innings.

38-year-old Chadwick Walton, playing his first season of first-class cricket since 2019, led the way for the Scorpions with a masterful 168 off 245 balls including 16 fours and five sixes.

Walton shared in a 169-run opening partnership with Carlos Brown, who was the Scorpions’ next highest scorer with 48.

