Goolie registers second First Class century as Red Force tightens grip against West Indies Academy

A well-played century by Jyd Goolie upstaged Ashmead Nedd’s six-wicket haul as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force tightened their grip on the West Indies Championship contest against West Indies Academy at Conaree Sports Club, in St Kitts.

Goolie’s 113, his second First Class century, propelled Red Force to 329, a first innings lead of 166, which West Indies Academy is struggling to get to, as they ended Thursday’s second day at 84-3. Mbeki Joseph, on 34, and captain Nyeem Young, on three, were at the crease for West Indies Academy, who are still 82 runs behind.

Scores: West Indies Academy 163 & 84-3; Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 329 (115.4 overs) lead by 82 runs

Earlier, the 26-year-old Goolie, who resumed on 15, patiently played his way to top score in the Red Force innings, stroking 10 fours and two sixes in the 248-ball knock. His partnership with Amir Jangoo (40), who added only 16 to his overnight score of 24, easily pushed Red Force past the 35-run deficit from overnight.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments