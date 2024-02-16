Leeward Islands Hurricanes take command against Guyana Harpy Eagles at Warner Park
Fri, Feb 16, '24
The Leeward Islands Hurricanes have asserted their dominance over the Guyana Harpy Eagles in their second-round West Indies Championships match at Warner Park in St Kitts. After posting a commanding first innings total of 352, the Hurricanes through some excellent bowling restricted the Harpy Eagles to 188, establishing a substantial lead. Batting a second time, Hurricanes were 52-1 leading by 216 runs with nine wickets in hand.
Resuming their innings from an overnight score of 299-6, Rahkeem Cornwall (39) and Jeremiah Louis (3) pushed the Hurricanes to a final total of 352. Cornwall, adding 15 to his overnight score, secured the second half-century of the innings, while Hayden Walsh Jr contributed an unbeaten 20 off just six balls.
Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, who had claimed 2-49 overnight, continued his impressive performance, finishing with figures of 5-69 from 19.5 overs.
Read more at SportsMax