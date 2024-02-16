Leeward Islands Hurricanes take command against Guyana Harpy Eagles at Warner Park

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes have asserted their dominance over the Guyana Harpy Eagles in their second-round West Indies Championships match at Warner Park in St Kitts. After posting a commanding first innings total of 352, the Hurricanes through some excellent bowling restricted the Harpy Eagles to 188, establishing a substantial lead. Batting a second time, Hurricanes were 52-1 leading by 216 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Resuming their innings from an overnight score of 299-6, Rahkeem Cornwall (39) and Jeremiah Louis (3) pushed the Hurricanes to a final total of 352. Cornwall, adding 15 to his overnight score, secured the second half-century of the innings, while Hayden Walsh Jr contributed an unbeaten 20 off just six balls.

Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, who had claimed 2-49 overnight, continued his impressive performance, finishing with figures of 5-69 from 19.5 overs.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments