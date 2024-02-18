Cornwall's six-fer helps Hurricanes to 273-run demolition of Harpy Eagles

Leeward Islands Hurricanes captain Rahkeem Cornwall spun a web around Guyana Harpy Eagles batsmen, as he snared 6-61 to lead his team to a handsome 273-run win over the defending champions in their West Indies Championship fixture at Warner Park on Saturday.

Along with Cornwall’s bowling masterclass, the Hurricanes victory was large in part to Mikyle Louis, who achieved the rare feat of scoring a century in both innings to put the game beyond the reach of the Harpy Eagles batsmen, who struggled throughout.

Louis, a St Kitts and Nevis native, scored 113 and 130 which propelled the Hurricanes to 352 and 295 respectively, after which Cornwall combined with Daniel Doram and Jeremiah Louis, to restrict Harpy Eagles to 188 and 186.

