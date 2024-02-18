Volcanoes go two-in-two with nine-wicket win over hapless Pride

Windward Islands Volcanoes made it two-in-two, as they completed a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Barbados Pride inside three days of their West Indies Championship encounter at Kensington Park, in Jamaica, on Friday.

Volcanoes, who were always in control of the contest from Wednesday’s first day, wrapped up victory by easily knocking off the 18 runs set by Barbados Pride, whose dismal second innings batting display, which resumed at 72-4, ended at 126.

Volcanoes seamers Shemar Springer and Ryan John again did the damage to set up the victory.

Springer took 4-44, to end with match figures of 6-105, after taking 2-61 in the first innings, while John, who had 4-47 in the first innings, snared 3-28, to end with match figures of 7-75. The in-form John now has 13-139 across the first two games, after match figures of 6-64 against Jamaica Scorpions.

