Jamaica Scorpions complete dominant ten-wicket win over Combined Campuses and Colleges at Sabina Park

The Jamaica Scorpions completed a dominant ten-wicket win over the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their 2024 West Indies Championship second round fixture at Sabina Park on Friday.

After starting Friday’s day three 259-6 off 73.1 overs, the Scorpions ended up being bowled out for 331 in 91.2 overs, a lead of 24 runs.

Peat Salmon was instrumental in helping the Scorpions establish a lead with a 44-ball 45 including four fours and two sixes.

17-year-old Zishan Motara, who entered the day with four wickets to his name so far in the innings, added three on day three to finish with career-best figures of 7-108 off 31.2 overs.

Facing a deficit of 24, the CCC had a horrendous showing with the bat in their second innings, being dismissed for just 87 in 30.4 overs.

