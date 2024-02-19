Motie and Imlach back for Harpy Eagles; Sankar and Looknauth make way

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and wicketkeeper/batsman Tevin Imlach have joined the Guyana Harpy Eagles for the third round of the West Indies Four-Day Championship, with spinners Steven Sankar and Richie Looknauth making way.

Harpy Eagles, defending champions of the tournament, take on West Indies Academy from February 21 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The return of the West Indies pair Motie and Imlach is a significant boost to the Harpy Eagles, who have had an inauspicious start to their title defence.

After three days of their opening round match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were rained out at the Conaree Sports Club in St. Kitts, forcing a draw, the Harpy Eagles suffered a massive 273-run defeat at the hands of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in round two at Warner Park, St. Kitts.

Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Kevlon Anderson (captain), Matthew Nandu (vice-captain), Veerasammy Permaul, Antony Adams, Kevin Sinclair, Isai Thorne, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Perez, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Gudakesh Motie, Kemol Savory (wicketkeeper), Tevin Imlach and Neiland Cadogan.

Management staff: Ryan Hercules (Head Coach), Garvin Nedd (Assistant Coach), Albert Clements (Manager), Ryerson Bhagoo (Analyst) and Angelica Holder (Physiotherapist).

Courtesy of Newsroom

