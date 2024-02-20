The effects of good captaincy in cricket

IN the game of cricket, captaincy is of fundamental importance. In any reasonable competition of the sport, the captain dictates not only the mood of the game but also its flow. He has to have a basic sense of how to motivate his players, knowing very well that each one possesses a distinct, individual personality and has various triggers to fire his enthusiasm. Give the same eleven to several respective captains and the result, plus performances, would not be similar. That will be because of the contrasting attitudes of that singular captain and the cricketers involved.

The full benefit of a captain must be found in the enthusiasm of the players under his authority who all want to do well because they are confident and aware that they could perform at a higher level by lifting their game. The captain made them believe that they were better than the opponent in every aspect of the game. The self-belief that they project will give the team a sense of being effective and capable. When a captain can convey that feeling to all members of his team it means they would be thinking like winners while enjoying the game.

A resourceful skipper, confident in his knowledge of the players, plus his expertise in cricket acumen, is the most important asset in any cricket side. It is significant in the decisions he has to make; firstly, he’ll have some input in the selection process, then, he has to have the desirable batting order with the initiative to know if changes have to be made during an innings itself or, from one innings to another, depending on the way the game is swaying.

