Harpy Eagles hold slight advantage over West Indies Academy

The West Indies Championship second-round clash between the Guyana Harpy Eagles and the West Indies Academy remains finely poised at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. As the match heads into a crucial phase on Friday, the Harpy Eagles, having posted 175 in their first innings, find themselves at 165-5 in their second innings, holding a lead of 178 runs with five second innings wickets still in hand.

The West Indies Academy, resuming from their overnight score of 96-4, battled their way to a total of 162. Rashawn Worrell, who stood on 34 overnight, displayed patience and resilience to contribute 58 runs. Joshua Bishop complemented the effort with a half-century, scoring 51, before the remaining wickets fell relatively cheaply. Gudakesh Motie claimed 3-31, and Veerasammy Permaul proved economical with figures of 3-15, providing the Harpy Eagles with a narrow advantage. Kevin Sinclair, who had taken the first four wickets, ended with figures of 4-45.

