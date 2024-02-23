Brathwaite returns to form to help Pride dominate day two against Scorpions

West Indies Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite returned to form with an unbeaten 129 to put the Barbados Pride in a strong position after day two of their 2024 West Indies Championship third-round fixture against the Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park.

The Pride were 315-6 off 97 overs at stumps, leading the hosts by 46 runs after starting Thursday 15-0 off seven overs.

Brathwaite, who entered this game with just 27 runs from four innings this season, batted in his customary relaxed fashion to end day two 129* off 290 balls including 13 fours.

Kevin Wickham provided excellent support for his skipper with 63, his second half-century of the season along with a hundred in round one against the CCC. His knock lasted 92 balls and included six fours.

