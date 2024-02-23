Hodge, Ambris score centuries to propel Volcanoes to 154-run lead over Marooners

Well-played centuries by West Indies Test batsman Kavem Hodge and Sunil Ambris gave Windward Islands Volcanoes complete control of their Round three West Indies Championship fixture against Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners at Chedwin Park, in Jamaica, on Thursday.

After bowling down the opponents for 204 on Wednesday’s opening day courtesy of leg spinner Darel Cyrus and seamer Gilon Tyson, who grabbed six wickets for 72 runs and three 32 respectively, Hodge and Ambris continued the Volcanoes' rich vein of form on day two, with a solid 192-run fifth-wicket partnership.

Hodge, who made his Test debut against Australia recently, ended the day unbeaten on 130 –his fifth First Class century. He had Tyson, on four, for company, as Volcanoes were 358-8 at stumps, some 154 runs ahead with two wickets in hand.

