Brathwaite wants more competitive regional games

West Indies and Barbados Pride captain Kraigg Brathwaite has commended both his team and the Jamaica Scorpions for a hard-fought match in the recently concluded West Indies Championship third-round clash which ended on Saturday at Sabina Park.

Brathwaite’s team came away with a four-wicket win late on Saturday’s final day, and the contest was one of the few matches that went the distance in the first phase of the competition.

“I am very happy to see the game going all four days. This is the sort of competition you want, as it will make our players better,” said Brathwaite.

Previously, neither the Jamaica Scorpions nor the Barbados Pride had taken their games into the fourth day. The Scorpions lost to the Windward Islands Volcanoes and beat the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) inside three days, while the Pride took care of the CCC and lost to the Volcanoes on the third day of those fixtures.

