Volcanoes the only unbeaten side after third round

Windward Islands Volcanoes remained the only unbeaten side after the third round of matches in the West Indies Championship wrapped up last weekend.

They thrashed Combined Campuses and Colleges by eight wickets at Chedwin Park in Jamaica on Saturday to log their third win in as many matches and move to 62.2 points.

Volcanoes beat Jamaica Scorpions by nine wickets in their opening game at Sabina Park in Jamaica before also whipping Barbados Pride by nine wickets at the same venue in the second round.

Volcanoes’ success has been shaped so far by their lethal bowling attack, which has been spearheaded by fast bowlers Ryan John (15 wickets) and Shamar Springer (14), with support from rookie leg-spinner Daren Cyrus (10).

