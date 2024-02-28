Cricket board's special general meeting still on despite legal threats

Wednesday’s special general meeting of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) executive to move a motion of no confidence against treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo is still on.

This was confirmed by TTCB president Azim Bassarath on Tuesday.

The meeting is being held to move a motion of no confidence against Chaitoo after he discovered, in December 2023, and brought to the attention of the board, an alleged misappropriation of TTCB funds to the estimated tune of $500k.

According to earlier reports, the misappropriation of funds took place for around five years, and led to an employee resigning. Additionally, it was also revealed that it was common practice for blank cheques to be available in case situations arose where money was immediately required. This has since stopped.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments