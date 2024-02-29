Venue changes for the West Indies Championship JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced venue changes for the upcoming rounds of the West Indies Championship, due to the unexpected unavailability of the Diego Martin Sports Complex in Trinidad. The changes affect rounds 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the competition, with venues being shifted to ensure the tournament match schedule proceeds as planned. These adjustments are part of CWI's ongoing effort to provide the best possible conditions for competitive first class cricket and to showcase the talent within the region. We look forward to welcoming fans to the new venues and encourage their continued support for their teams throughout the championship. CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe said, “We have witnessed three very exciting rounds of first-class cricket with thrilling team and individual performances. The stage is now set going into rounds four and five for some teams to try to build on their momentum and others to gather some having had the chance to regroup and rejuvenate. CWI will continue to work with WIPA, our host Boards and venues to ensure that conditions for play are the best on offer given the constraints and that in the end the championship will be decided by the contest between bat and ball. ”

Every West Indies Championship match will be streamed live with ball-by-ball commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can follow every game from their mobile devices, computers, or connected TVs, including access to live ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.

Updated Schedule:

Round 4 (March 13 - 16):

CCC vs Leeward Island Hurricanes will now be hosted at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground (UWISPEC) in Trinidad.

Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - Queen’s Park Oval (QPO), Trinidad.

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride has been moved to the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua.

Jamaica Scorpions vs West Indies Academy will take place at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Round 5 (March 20 – 23):

Jamaica Scorpions vs Leeward Island Hurricanes has been relocated to Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Volcanoes has been relocated to CCG in Antigua.

CCC vs West Indies Academy will now be contested at UWI SPEC in Trinidad.

Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride – QPO in Trinidad.

Round 6 (April 10 - 13):

CCC vs Trinidad and Tobago Red Force is now scheduled for UWI SPEC in Trinidad.

Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles - Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Leeward Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS), Antigua.

West Indies Academy vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - CCG, Antigua.

Round 7 (April 17 – 20):

CCC vs Guyana Harpy Eagles will take place at UWI SPEC in Trinidad.

Jamaica Scorpions vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force - Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Windward Islands Volcanoes - SVRS, Antigua.

West Indies Academy vs Barbados Pride - CCG, Antigua.

2 comments