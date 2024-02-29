Red Force to focus on opening stance, recovery over two-week break

RED Force coach David Furlonge plans to use the two-week West Indies Championship break to improve on his team’s opening partnership and have his players recover from any niggling injuries sustained over the past three rounds.

The Trinidad and Tobago team are currently fifth in the standings with 27.6 points and hold a record of one win, one loss and a no result.

With four rounds to go before a winner is declared, and their next match against Windward Islands Volcanoes scheduled for March 13, Furlonge wants to capitalise on the break to bolster their chances of ending an over 15-year West Championship title drought.

Their single victory against West Indies Academy in round two, Furlonge said, was highly dependent on their second innings opening partnership between Vikash Mohan (54) and Cephas Cooper (28).

1 comments