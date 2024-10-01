Squads named for CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Tournaments

Cricket West Indies (CWI) today confirmed the squads of the six regional teams participating in the 2024 CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze.

The CG United Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues in St. Kitts – Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Centre, and St. Paul’s Sports Complex from 4 to 25 March with the 50-over matches starting at 10 am local time.

The T20 Blaze will feature five full days of entertainment for fans from 17 to 25 March at Warner Park. There will be three matches per day – starting at 10 am, 2:30 pm and 7 pm (under lights).

Barbados are defending champions in both the CG United Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze.

Barbados and West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews will miss the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze as she has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the Women’s Premiere League in India.

CWI’s Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said “It’s an exciting period for women’s cricket in the region. This year’s CG United Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze has a whole new context as we seek to professionalize the women’s pathway with the first cohort of regionally contracted Women being signed on from October 1, 2024. We will miss Hayley’s profile and impact in the regional Tournament. She is our gold standard. I am sure she will make us proud at the WPL which will be excellent preparation for her ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup later this year.”

FULL SQUADS

BARBADOS: Kycia Knight (Captain), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Asabi Callender, Zaliya Camobelle, Shamilia Connell, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Keila Elliott, Allison Gordon, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury.

Head Coach: Sherwin Campbell

GUYANA: Shemaine Campbelle (Captain), Naomi Barkoye, Shabika Gajnabi, Trisha Hardat, Plaffianna Millington, Sheneta Grimmond, Realeanna Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Realeanna Grimmond, Cyanna Retemiah, Nyia Latchman.

Head Coach: Clive Grimmond

JAMAICA: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Rashada Williams, Natasha McLean, Vanessa Watts, Keneshia Ferron, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Chedean Nation, Kate Wilmott, Nicole Campbell, Celina Whyte, Abigail Bryce, Jaunel Deers, Jessica Garcia

Head Coach: Shane Brooks

LEEWARD ISLANDS: Amanda Edwards (Captain), Terez Parker, Tyynetta McKoy, Reniece Boyce, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd, Shawnisha Hector, Tonya Martin, Chey-Anne Moses, Shebani Bhaskar, Kimberley Anthony, Jahzara Claxton, Divya Saxena

Head Coach: Percy Daniel

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO RED FORCE DIVAS: Britney Cooper (Captain), Steffie Soogrim, Karishma Ramharack, Djenaba Joseph, Kirbyina Alexander, Shunelle Sawh, Samara Ramnath, Selene Oneil, Shalini Samaroo, LeeAnn Kirby, KD Jazz Mitchell, Caneisha Isaac, Shanice Pascall, Brianna Harricharan.

Head Coach: Gibran Mohammed

WINDWARD ISLANDS: Afy Fletcher (Captain), Malika Edward, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Kimone Homer, Carena Noel, Jannelia Glasgow, Pearl Etienne, Earnisha Fontaine, Tracy Byron, Nerissa Crafton, Amiah Gilbert, Namiah Marcellin, Selena Ross.

Head Coach: Petra Lynch

