Republic Bank CPL launches Ticket Gift Vouchers

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League have launched Ticket Gift Vouchers which allow customers to buy the gift of attending CPL cricket for their friends and family or used to spread out the cost of tickets for yourself. These vouchers can be used to purchase tickets for any CPL match.



The vouchers can be purchased by visiting www.cplt20.com and can be used against the cost of tickets bought online for Republic Bank CPL and Massy WCPL matches.

Chris Watson, CPL’s Head of Marketing, said: “We are very excited to introduce this new way for fans to purchase CPL tickets and we are sure that these will make a fantastic gift for any occasion. It also allows games to be more accessible by given fans the chance to spread out the cost of tickets.



“We are looking forward to welcoming fans back to CPL when we get underway in August and we hope lots of those fans at our matches have been gifted vouchers so they can attend.”



You can buy CPL Ticket Gift Vouchers here.

