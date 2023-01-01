Grave accuses ICC of making sure West Indies cricket remains weak

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer Jonny Grave has accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) and major cricketing nations of making sure that West Indies cricket remains weak.

The fall of West Indies cricket has been a hot topic since the men's team's failure to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Although the Caribbean side recently recorded a famous Test win in Gabba, their cricketing landscape isn't in the best of states.

"I think everyone is a bit sick of the phrase - world cricket needs a strong West Indies - when we definitely feel that world cricket is doing everything they can at almost every level to make sure that West Indies Cricket are never strong again. I think that's the borne of the frustration of that as Ian Bishop says in his own words that this is a patronising tone," Grave told Daniel Gallan in a podcast, as quoted by India Today.

