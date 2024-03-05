Taylor, Henry set up big win for Jamaica

Jamaica Women followed up a dominant batting performance led by the West Indies Women’s duo of Stafanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry with sharp fielding and stunned double crown defending champions Barbados Women with a 200-run win when the Cricket West Indies Women’s Super50 Cup opened yesterday in St Kitts.

The Jamaicans effected three run-outs and a stumping in the field, and the Barbadians were bowled out for 89 in 37.4 overs in their pursuit of 289 to win in the first round match at Warner Park.

Barbados Women, missing stalwarts such as West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews and retired West Indies Women’s all-rounder Deandra Dottin, were 27 for one at the close of the first Power Play, but they were 70 for six at the halfway stage and never recovered.

NaiJanni Cumberbatch led the way with 22, but no other batsman reached 20, with Taylor capping a fine all-round performance with two for 16 from 6.4 overs bowling her off-spin, and Vannessa Watts taking two for 24 from her allotted 10 overs.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments