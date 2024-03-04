Red Force Divas lose nail-biter in Super50 opener vs Windward Islands

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas lost a nail-biting match against Windward Islands in round one of the CG United Women's Super50 Cup at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts yesterday.

Red Force scored 185 all out in 48.2 overs, before Windward Islands just got over the line as they closed on 186/8 in 49 overs to prevail by two wickets.

Batting first, Red Force were in trouble on 129/7 after 38.3 overs when experienced batter Britney Cooper fell for 28 off 54 balls. LeeAnn Kirby then stepped up with an attacking innings to guide Red Force to a respectable 185 all out in 48.2 overs. Kirby cracked 59 off just 40 deliveries, a knock which included eight fours and one six.

Kirby was the last batter out when she was caught by Zaida James off Carena Noel's bowling.

Bowling for Windwards, captain Afy Fletcher picked up 3/40 in ten overs with her leg spin and Noel ended with 2/18 in 5.2 overs.

