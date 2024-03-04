Millington, Latchman bowl Guyana to opening win in Women’s Super50 Cup

Led by a brilliant bowling effort from spin pair Plaffiana Millington and Nyia Latchman, Guyana made an impressive start to the Cricket West Indies’ CG United Women’s Super50 Cup on Monday in St. Kitts.

Playing at St. Paul’s Complex, the Shemaine Campbelle-led Guyana team defeated the Leeward Islands by 56 runs to take maximum points from their first round encounter.

Set a target of 143 for victory, the Leeward Islands were skittled out for just 86 in 36.5 overs, as Millington and Latchman combined for seven wickets.

The experienced off-spinner Millington produced a match-winning spell, claiming 4-10 from 9.5 overs, four of which were maidens. Young leg-spinner Latchman was impressive with 3-27 off eight overs, while Cherry-Ann Fraser took 1-0 and Ashmini Munisar 1-10.

Divya Saxena (19) and Reniece Boyce (16) were the leading scorers for Leeward Islands.

