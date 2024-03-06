No changes in CWI selection policy until after World Cup - Grave

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) chief executive officer Johnny Grave said the West Indies selection panels and systems are currently under review and new policy and personnel will be revealed after July 1 this year.

Grave said there were no immediate plans to replace Barbados-born England batsman Roland Butcher on the men’s selection panel.

“The selection policy and the selection panel are currently under review by director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, and I don’t expect that report to go to our board before announcing our 15-member squad for the [ICC Men’s Twenty20] World Cup,” Grave said during a radio interview with i95 FM.

“Obviously, [head coach] Daren Sammy and [incumbent T20I captain] Rovman Powell will have a view about the players they want to select, and Desmond Haynes will obviously lead that process as the lead selector.”

