Matthews shines but Mumbai Indians fall

A tidy all-round performance from West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews failed to inspire Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals beat them by 29 runs in the Women’s Premier League Twenty20 tournament on Tuesday in India.

The 25-year-old Barbadian all-rounder took one for 23 from two overs with her off-spin, but Capitals rode half-centuries from India international Jemimah Rodrigues and Australia international Meg Lanning to reach 192 for four after they were put in to bat in the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Matthews, opening the batting, made 29 off 17 balls that included half-dozen boundaries, but she was one of four wickets that fell in the power play, and MI could only reply with 163 for eight to sink to their second defeat in five matches in the tournament.

MI lost wickets in each of the first three overs of the chase – opener Yastika Bhatia was bowled by South Africa international Marizanne Kapp for six in the first over, England international Nat Sciver-Brunt made five and suffered a similar fate, and MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur was caught at backward point off Kapp for six.

