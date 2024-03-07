Nation half-century brings Jamaica second win

Their bowlers set it up, and their batting, led by Chedean Nation, carried Jamaica Women to a nine-wicket win against Leeward Islands Women in a low-scoring West Indies Women’s Super50 Cup match yesterday in St Kitts.

The 37-year-old discarded West Indies Women’s batsman struck 14 fours in an unbeaten 61 off 29 balls to help the Jamaicans successfully chase 99 to win their second-round match in the 50-overs-a-side tournament at the Conaree Cricket Centre.

Jamaica Women were set back early in the chase when Amanda Edwards bowled Keneshia Ferron for a duck in the second over, but Nation came to the crease and drew on her vast experience to dominate the rest of the proceedings.

She shared an unbroken 93-run stand for the second wicket with West Indies Women’s opener Rashada Williams, not out on 29, and the Jamaicans cruised to their target in 11.2 overs to claim their second successive win in the tournament.

