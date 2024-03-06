Women’s Super50 Cup: Gajnabi, Campbelle and bowlers keep Guyana unbeaten

Guyana continued their perfect start to the Women’s Super50 Cup, defeating the Windward Islands by 45 runs at Warner Park to remain undefeated after their first two matches in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Windward Islands inserted Guyana, and it looked to be the correct decision as they cheaply removed openers Mandy Mangru and Naomi Barkoye.

However, Shabika Gajnabi led a solid recovery with a compact 62 (5x4s) from 102 balls, and captain Shemaine Campbelle with 42 (4x4s) from 61 balls.

Ashmini Munisar then struck four fours in an unbeaten 29 from 31 balls, while Sheneta Grimmond also got four boundaries in her 21 from 30 balls, propelling Guyana to a challenging total.

