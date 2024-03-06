Red Force Women fall short again in eight-run loss to Barbados

Trinindad and Tobago Red Force Women fell to another agonising defeat in the CG United Super50 tournament in St Kitts, losing by eight runs to Barbados in round two at St Paul’s Sports Complex in Basseterre on March 6.

It was TT’s second consecutive loss to start the tournament after losing to Windward Islands by two wickets on March 4. The back-to-back losses means TT’s chances of winning the tournament look slim.

Chasing 187 for victory, TT were restricted to 178/8 in 50 overs. It was a struggle for most of the TT batters as they only struck seven fours in the innings. Opener Shunelle Sawh and Selene O’Neil were two TT batters who scored slowly. Sawh faced 35 deliveries for her five runs and O’Neil made 11 off 28 balls.

Top scorers Britney Cooper and Samara Ramnath also did not keep the scoreboard ticking, hitting 33 off 63 balls and 32 off 73 respectively. LeeAnn Kirby hit a brisk 26 off 26 balls in an effort to keep TT in the contest.

