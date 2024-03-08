Mumbai overcome Matthews failure to beat Warriorz

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews failed with the bat but produced a controlled spell with the ball to help earn Mumbai Indians a comfortable 42-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League here yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai rallied to 160 for six from their 20 overs, Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scoring with 45 from 31 deliveries, Amelia Kerry chipping in with 39 from 23 balls, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur supporting with 33 from 30 balls.

The right-handed Matthews perished for just four, falling cheaply along with opening partner Yastika Bhatia (9), as Mumbai slipped to 17 for two in the fourth over.

However, Sciver-Brunt put on 59 for the third wicket with Harmanpreet, who then added a further 28 for the fourth wicket with Kerr.

