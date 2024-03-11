Scorpions selectors remove ‘captaincy distraction’ from Blackwood

Lead selector Randolph Nelson says relieving Jermaine Blackwood of the Jamaica Scorpions captaincy will give the batsman the opportunity to focus on his individual game as he looks to make his way back into the West Indies Test team.

Blackwood, 32, led the Scorpions for the first three rounds of the regional four-day cricket tournament in February.

Their next encounter is against West Indies Academy at Sabina Park in Kingston, scheduled for March 13-16.

Blackwood’s replacement as skipper is 29-year-old batsman Brandon King, who missed the opening three matches because of his engagement in the West Indies white-ball tour of Australia and participation in the Bangladesh Premier League. King captained Jamaica Tallawahs during the 2023 Caribbean Premier League.

The Scorpions began the four-day campaign with a loss to Windward Islands Volcanoes at Sabina Park, followed by victory over cellar team Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) and defeat to Barbados Pride at the same venue.

Blackwood, sidelined from the Test team after a poor run of form and eager to catch the attention of West Indies selectors ahead of the tour to England this summer, has struggled in the regional four-day tournament, with scores of 14, 16, 8, 18 and 0.

