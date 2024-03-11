Holder, Roach return to strengthen Pride against Harpy Eagles

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and seamer Kemar Roach will bolster Barbados Pride for the upcoming rounds of the West Indies Championship.

Both have been included in the squad for Wednesday’s fourth-round clash with Guyana Harpy Eagles at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Holder, a former West Indies Test and One-Day captain, said that it would be his first regional first-class match in four years.

The 32-year-old, a former Barbados captain, will be joined by fellow international stars Roach and Raymon Reifer in the Vasbert Drakes-coached 12-man squad led by current Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

