Academy team piles up 300+ runs against Scorpions
Thu, Mar 14, '24
THE WEST Indies Academy, on the back of three half-centuries, piled up 324 runs against the Jamaica Scorpions on the opening day of their fourth-round West Indies Championship match at Sabina Park yesterday.
The Scorpions will resume today’s second day on 20 without loss, still trailing the Academy team by 304 on first innings.
It was evident that the bat dominated the ball on the opening day as the Sabina Park surface served up some runs, with 17-year-old Barbadian debutant Joshua Dorne leading the way with 83 and Jamaica’s Jordan Johnson weighing in with 61. Opener Kadeem Alleyne scored 52.
Dorne faced 133 balls and hit 12 fours and one six as the right-hander shared in a 77-run second-wicket partnership with Alleyne, who hit five fours and three sixes in his half-century knock before he went lbw to pacer Ojay Shields.
The Barbadian Dorne was looking set to score his maiden first-class century, however, left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal, playing in his first game, had him caught behind by wicketkeeper Romaine Morris, with the score on 197 for four.
Read more at Jamaica Gleaner