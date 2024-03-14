THE WEST Indies Academy, on the back of three half-centuries, piled up 324 runs against the Jamaica Scorpions on the opening day of their fourth-round West Indies Championship match at Sabina Park yesterday.

The Scorpions will resume today’s second day on 20 without loss, still trailing the Academy team by 304 on first innings.

It was evident that the bat dominated the ball on the opening day as the Sabina Park surface served up some runs, with 17-year-old Barbadian debutant Joshua Dorne leading the way with 83 and Jamaica’s Jordan Johnson weighing in with 61. Opener Kadeem Alleyne scored 52.