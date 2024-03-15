Pride battling to save match against defending champions

The Guyana Harpy Eagles have their talons firmly entrenched in the Barbados Pride.

West Indies Under-19 pacer Isai Thorne struck twice in his opening spell to leave Barbados on the back foot, after Veerasammy Permaul and new West Indies Test recruit Kevin Sinclair led strong lower-order batting for the defending champions on the second day of their West Indies Championship clash at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

After Guyana was dismissed for a formidable 436 in their first innings, Barbados ended the day in trouble on 59-3, some 377 runs behind.

The Harpy Eagles resumed the day with the match evenly poised at 231 for five, with Sinclair unbeaten on five.

Barbados would have had high hopes of wrapping up the tail after they reaped early success when Kemar Roach dismissed Rj Mohamed for just one.

