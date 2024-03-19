Chris Gayle lights up New York’s Empire State Building to launch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA - The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour has been launched at New York’s Empire State Building, with two-time champion Chris Gayle and USA star Ali Khan lighting up the iconic skyscraper as fans count down to the biggest global T20 cricket event ever.

An official ceremony to launch the Trophy Tour was held at the Empire State Building, where the "Universe Boss" himself Chris Gayle had the honour of pulling the lever down to light up New York’s most iconic building in the navy and magenta colours of the event. Sitting atop the 381-metre skyscraper was the prize all 20 teams will be competing for across the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy.

Following huge demand of more than 3 million ticket applications in the public ballot, additional tickets have been released to 51 of 55 matches, including fixtures where

​allocations were previously exhausted.

In the West Indies, tickets are now available to matches at all six host locations, including Group Stage, Super 8 and semi-final matches, ensuring as many fans as possible can attend. Fans can create an account and purchase tickets now at tickets.t20worldcup.com . This is the fastest and easiest way for fans to get the tickets they want. All online transactions at tickets.t20worldcup.com are secure.

Also available now are a range of premium hospitality offerings inclusive of food and beverage packages for all fixtures at Nassau County International Stadium in New York and to all matches at West Indies venues at tickets.t20worldcup.com .

The event marks the first time an ICC World Cup will be held in the USA, including eight matches at the brand new, state-of-the-art modular 34,000 capacity stadium in Nassau County, New York. Newly renovated existing venues Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill will each host four fixtures.

Co-hosts West Indies have a rich history in T20 cricket, having won the T20 World Cup twice, with popular Caribbean tourist destinations, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago all hosting matches.

The ‘Out of this World’ Trophy Tour will reach 15 countries across four continents as it visits iconic sporting teams and stadia, famous landmarks, and legendary cricketers, while also giving fans the chance to get a glimpse of T20 cricket’s biggest global prize. In addition to visiting all host venues across the West Indies and USA, the Trophy will also visit emerging Americas cricket countries Argentina, Brazil, and Canada - enabling new fans to connect with what will be a landmark event in the region. Fans can follow the Trophy Tour from wherever they are via ICC’s social channels and t20worldcup.com.

ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said: “With less than three months to go until the first ball of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, there is huge anticipation for what will be a historic event for cricket in the Americas.

“As we count down to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour provides fans with the opportunity to be part of the event in locations across the globe. The Tour will travel extensively across the Americas, igniting the passion of both new and existing fans to share in the excitement of T20 cricket's pinnacle global event coming to the region and what better way to kick it off than by lighting up one of the world’s most iconic buildings in one of the world’s most iconic cities.

“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close with the trophy that will be lifted by the winning captain in Barbados on 29 June.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said: “The start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy tour is an emphatic signal to fans worldwide that the World Cup is coming. Throughout its Caribbean leg of the tour, fans can look forward to a plethora of engaging activities, including meet-and-greets with Cricket stars and legends, Caribbean infused cultural entertainment, and the opportunity to see and take pictures of the trophy in person at some of the region’s most iconic locations.

“In addition to fan-facing engagements, the trophy tour will also serve as a platform to leverage the continued growth of Cricket globally and to drive positive change and leave a lasting impact on communities.”

The Trophy Tour schedule for March and April is below:

18 to 20 March: New York, USA

21 to 23 March: Houston, Grand Prairie and Dallas, USA

26 to 27 March: Buenos Aires, Argentina

28 to 29 March: Sao Paulo, Brazil

3 to 4 April: Jamaica

13 to 14 April: Barbados

17 to 18 April: Antigua and Barbuda

19 to 20 April: Saint Lucia

