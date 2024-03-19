Dry-season drama at Queen’s Park Oval

Congratulations to cricketers of both teams, TT Red Force (RF) and the Windward Islands Volcanoes (WIV), in their see-saw battle for domination during the just-concluded West Indies four-day championship game on March 16, which was the fourth round of the 2024 competition.

The game brought out the fighting spirit of both teams, neither one allowing their shoulders to drop, which would have given away any advantage they might have gained. From the toss, which RF won and decided to bowl first, to the close of play on the fourth and last day, the game zigzagged very interestingly to its conclusion.

The famous Queen’s Park Oval was the venue, although the dry and dusty outfield took away some of its pristine beauty, probably caused by the ravages of the dry season. Nonetheless, the ball ran smoothly and quickly without any awkward bounce.

On the first day, the promising Dominican left-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler Alick Athanaze scored 56, playing some attractive strokes. The young West Indian batsman has loads of talent, but he’s too impetuous. The pitch had a tinge of green, and maybe this persuaded the RF captain to field first and give his two experienced fast bowlers, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip, the first chance to use the wicket for movement off the seam, expecting there would be pace and bounce. Alas! It was not to be.

