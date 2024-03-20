Gayle wants Shamar Joseph in West Indies’ World T20 squad

Former captain Chris Gayle said fast bowling sensation Shamar Joseph should be fast-tracked into the West Indies squad for the home T20 World Cup in June.

Joseph burst onto the scene in his debut series in Australia earlier this year, scoring five wickets in his maiden test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with a magical display in Brisbane where, bowling with a broken toe, the pacer claimed 7-68 to help West Indies record their first Test win in Australia in 27 years.

The 24-year-old has played only two domestic T20 matches but Gayle says West Indies need Joseph’s firepower at the World Cup.

“He’s strong, he should be in the squad,” Gayle, who launched the T20 World Cup trophy tour in New York on Tuesday, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“We already have Alzarri Joseph, so to have the two Josephs there (will be great).

“Both might not play at the same time, but we would need him in this squad just in case anybody picks up an injury.

“It’s a good headache to have for the selectors.”

Read more at Newsroom

1 comments