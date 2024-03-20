Coach Furlonge: Red Force must keep winning

Coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force David Furlonge said all matches for the remainder of the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championships are must-win matches if they are to stay alive in the title race. Red Force will face Barbados Pride in round five at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair from 10 am on March 20.

Furlonge said with three rounds left Red Force must win every match. "We are positive...if we want to be in with a chance to win the tournament we have to win every game. We have to go in, play positive cricket and look to bowl them out twice." The teams are closely bunched in the standings as third-placed Jamaica Scorpions and sixth-placed Guyana Harpy Eagles are only separated by four points.

Pride and Red Force are only separated by one point in the standings. Fourth-placed Pride have a record of two wins and two losses for a total of 48.2 points.

Red Force are fifth in the standings with two wins, one loss and one draw and have amassed 47.2 points.

Red Force are coming off a six-wicket win in their last match over leaders Windward Islands Volcanoes at the oval. Red Force needed to chase 186 on the final day of the match last Saturday.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments