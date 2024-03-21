Brown half-century rescues Scorpions on opening day against Hurricanes

Opener Carlos Brown stroked a polished unbeaten half-century to help resuscitate the Jamaica Scorpions first innings on the rain-affected opening day of their West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Sabina Park.

The St Catherine CC batsman will resume today’s second day on 68, with the Scorpions 173 for six after being asked to take the first strike.

Brown has, so far, faced 137 balls and hit 10 fours, and the right-hander is keen to continue his good work to further lift his side to a competitive first-innings total.

“So far, I have been getting starts this season, and everyone keeps telling me that I should capitalise on them. I plan to dig in and start over and continue to execute my plans, and normally, on a day-two wicket at Sabina Park, things are with the batter.” Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

