Sinclair’s 74 leads Harpy Eagles to 308
Thu, Mar 21, '24
It was another day of starts but no centuries as the Guyana Harpy Eagles were bowled out for 308 on day one of their Four-Day match against Windward Volcanoes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.
Four batters got 30 and above, but none managed to convert to a triple-figure score as Kevin Sinclair continued this impressive form this season with a top score of 74 (10x4s; 1×6) from 102 balls was top-scorer.
Kevlon Anderson made 48 (6x4s; 1x6s) from 83 balls before a long hop from leg-spinner Darel Cyrus bowled him.
