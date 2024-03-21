Sinclair’s 74 leads Harpy Eagles to 308

It was another day of starts but no centuries as the Guyana Harpy Eagles were bowled out for 308 on day one of their Four-Day match against Windward Volcanoes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Four batters got 30 and above, but none managed to convert to a triple-figure score as Kevin Sinclair continued this impressive form this season with a top score of 74 (10x4s; 1×6) from 102 balls was top-scorer.

Kevlon Anderson made 48 (6x4s; 1x6s) from 83 balls before a long hop from leg-spinner Darel Cyrus bowled him.

