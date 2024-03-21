West Indies women to tour Pakistan for limited-overs series in April

Pakistan will host West Indies for a white-ball series in April, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is.

The three ODIs, which will take place on 18, 21, and 23 April, will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

It will be followed by a five-match T20I series from 26 April to 3 May, giving both sides plenty of time to finalize their preparations for this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

All Pakistan and West Indies matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi.

This will be West Indies women’s second tour of the country since 2021. They last visited Pakistan in November 2021 for three ODIs, which they all won.

The upcoming ODI series will be Pakistan’s fourth such women’s series at home, having earlier hosted Sri Lanka (June 2022), Ireland (November 2022), and South Africa (September 2023).

Pakistan is currently at No.3 in the ICC Women’s Championship standings with 16 points, while the West Indies are at No.9 with 8 points.

