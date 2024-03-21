Red Force fight back late on Day 1 vs Barbados Pride

A spirited knock of 93 by Amir Jangoo and a flurry of wickets in the final session saw Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fighting back on day one of their West Indies Four-day Championships match against Barbados Pride at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on March 20.

Opting to bat first, the Red Force batsmen struggled against the Barbados attack and they were bowled out for just 172, with the left-handed Jangoo being the only player to get past 20. Jangoo, who returned to the Red Force playing XI due to the injury to Jyd Goolie, came in at number three after opening batsman Vikash Mohan was dismissed with the very first ball of the match by Jason Holder (four for 47).

Jangoo defied the opposition bowling attack and hit 14 boundaries in his innings and he increased his tempo with style while batting with the tail. As he approached what would have been a maiden First Class hundred, though, Jangoo was left stranded seven runs short of the landmark when last man Jayden Seales gifted Chaim Holder his third wicket of the innings to wrap up the home team's stay at the crease.

