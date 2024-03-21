Ex-TTCB treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo appeal hearing set for end of April

Kiswah Chaitoo’s appeal against his February 28 removal as Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) treasurer will be heard by the Supreme Appellate Committee on either April 29 or 30.

This was confirmed by Chaitoo’s attorney Dinesh Rambally on Wednesday as the committee met with his legal team and those of the TTCB, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Representing the board were attorneys Navindra Ramnanan and Henry Chase. The meeting was held to treat with the hearing of the appeal. The committee asked both parties, Chaitoo and the TTCB, to have some discussions with a view to agreeing on what documents should be utilised in the appeal.

“The parties held discussions and made submissions accordingly,” Rambally said. “The committee then instructed that the appellant (Chaitoo) file his written submissions (to the committee) no later than April 9.

