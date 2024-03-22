Scorpions prepare for stern batting on day three against Hurricanes

Jamaica Scorpions all-rounder Peat Salmon says batsmen will have to buckle down to build a “sizeable” lead against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the regional first-class match at Sabina Park.

The Scorpions ended Thursday on 59-4 in their second innings as 18 wickets fell during a day in spinners extracted sharp turn and bounce.

West Indies Test left-hander Kirk McKenzie, who opened the batting, is not out on 24, while Salmon, after grabbing five wickets earlier in the day, is on two.

Earlier, the Hurricanes made 231 in their first-innings reply after the Scorpions resumed on 173-6 and were bowled out for 221.

Scores: Scorpions 221 (68.2 ovs) and 59-4 (18 ovs); Hurricanes 231 (58.3 ovs)

Salmon said he and the remaining batsmen will have to step up on a wearing surface.

“The team’s [plan] is to bat as long as possible and get a sizeable lead, because the bigger the lead… the more challenging it will be for the opponents, so our aim is to bat as long [as possible] on the wicket because it’s deteriorating,” he said during an interview at close of play.

