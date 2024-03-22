Barbados in prime position to push for win against T&T Red Force

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican struck twice in the final hour and followed up a solid 72 from Jonathan Drakes that enabled Barbados Pride to hold the advantage against hosts and arch-rivals Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in the West Indies Championship.

Warrican ended the day with two for 19 from 12 overs, and Red Force were 100 for three in their second innings, still seven runs behind, when stumps were drawn at Queen’s Park Oval.

Opener Kjorn Ottley has so far led the way with 39, and first innings batting hero Amir Jangoo was not out on 30.

Earlier, Drakes anchored the Pride batting after they continued from their overnight total of 99 for four, sharing successive half-century stands with Kevin Wickham and club mate Jason Holder that carried the visitors past 250 before he was dismissed.

Wickham and Holder made 34 each, and retired West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich made 40 before Barbados lost their last four wickets for 14 runs in the span of 28 balls, and were bowled out about 45 minutes before tea.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments