JAMAICA Scorpions Head Coach Andrew Richardson says the failure of the team’s top order batting is the main reason for the seven-wicket loss to Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the regional first-class cricket match at Sabina Park.

The Stuart Williams-coached Hurricanes coasted to 189-3 on Saturday’s last day of the fifth-round encounter to overhaul the 187 runs required to complete their fourth win in a row.

Scores: Scorpions 221 (68.2 ovs) & 196 (62.3 ovs); Hurricanes 231 (58.3 ovs) & 189-3 (62.3 ovs).

West Indies Test batsman Justin Greaves, who top-scored with 62 in the first innings, again led the way with a highly composed 94 not out to carry the Hurricanes to victory on a pitch that favoured spinners. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton added an unbeaten 21.

The Jamaica Scorpions’ 31-year-old off-spinner Peat Salmon finished with 2-69 after capturing 5-50 in the first innings.

Opener Carlos Brown top-scored with 80 in the Scorpions’ first innings while Abhijai Mansingh led with 52 in the second.

Richardson told the Jamaica Observer that the game was lost when the top order gave way twice, slipping to 49-4 in the first innings and 54-4 in the second.

“The top five [in the batting line-up] did not turn up for this game,” he said during a post-match interview.

