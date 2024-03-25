Shepherd: ‘It’s my strength vs your strength when I’m at the crease’

West Indies allrounder Romario Shepherd has established himself as a regular in T20I cricket and franchise T20 leagues around the world. In the run-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, coach Daren Sammy name-checked Shepherd as one of the players who can dominate the tournament. But before that, he will be in action for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Shepherd talks about his power-hitting, slower balls, growing up with Shamar Joseph in Baracara, and reuniting with Kieron Pollard at Mumbai.

Your next assignment is with Mumbai Indians – one of the best franchises in T20 cricket – where you will reunite with your first West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard. How excited are you?

Yes, Kieron was the one who gave me the opportunity [to play for West Indies] in Lucknow [in 2019]. I’m thankful for that. To go back and play under him at MI once again is a joy. He has also been someone who has shared a lot of information with me, both batting- and bowling-wise. He has played so many T20 games and the experience is always there. He always has some challenge for you to work on.

When I got the call that I will be with MI this IPL, I was very happy to play for one of the best franchises in the league and one of the well-known franchises in the world. That’s something that comes with some added pressure because you’re in the spotlight playing for a champion team. But I don’t want to pressure myself too much. I just want to relax and work my way into the team. If given an opportunity in the XI, I must be ready for any challenge thrown at me.

