Taylor-inspired Jamaica dominate T20 Blaze to complete regional double

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Captain Stafanie Taylor fittingly guided Jamaica to the capture of the Women’s T20 Blaze when she mastermind their eight-wicket victory over Leeward Islands here Monday.

Chasing 125 in the final round of matches at Warner Park, Jamaica cantered to their target with 10 balls to spare to finish the campaign unbeaten and complete the double, following their success in the Super50 Cup earlier this month.

The 32-year-old Taylor was the architect of the chase, the veteran right-hander carving out a composed unbeaten 48 off 33 deliveries.

Opener Rashada Williams struck 39 from 51 deliveries while Chedean Nation chipped in with 23 from 25 balls.

Choosing to bowl first in the second game of the final day triple-header, Jamaica restricted Leeward Islands to 124 for five from their 20 overs with off-spinner Chedean Nation picking up two for 21.

