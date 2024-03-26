Ja U-15 cricket coach optimistic ahead of regional tournament

MILTON Thomas, the new Jamaica Under-15 cricket head coach, says players are “upbeat” and eager going into the 2024 West Indies Rising Stars tournament in Antigua.

The Jamaicans, comprising a 14-member playing squad, were scheduled to depart the island on Sunday ahead of their opening match against Leeward Islands on Tuesday.

“The guys are upbeat,” Thomas told the Jamaica Observer just prior to their departure.

Thomas, who replaces the experienced Philip Service as coach of the Under-15s, said once the budding cricketers play to their abilities he expects an improvement on Jamaica’s last-place finish from the previous season.

“I am hoping these youngsters play to their full potential. If they do that, I will be satisfied and I am certain it would put us in a good place.”

