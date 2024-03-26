Ellis, affectionately known as ‘Donna’ in the cricket circle, proudly represented the Barbados Women’s Cricket Team from 2005-2009.

She was instrumental in developing and growing the game in the country, and was a powerful right-handed batter, who sometimes opened the batting for the national side, and made handy contributions at the top of the order.

She was a no-nonsense player, who wore her heart on her sleeves, and displayed her passion for the game, both on and off the field. Her passion continued to shine beyond the boundaries, and even after her playing days, she remained an avid fan and ardent supporter of the female players, in particular.

Michelle Ellis will be remembered for her contribution to the women’s game and will be dearly missed. The way she stood tall and executed that exquisite ‘back-foot-punch’, will forever be a part of our memories. Condolences are extended to her family and friends.

May she Rest in peace.