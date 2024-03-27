CPL 2024 to be broadcast on TV6 following stellar results

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will once again be broadcast on TV6 in Trinidad & Tobago in 2024, with the tournament taking place from 29 August to 6 October.

The CPL and WCPL had outstanding TV numbers in Trinidad & Tobago during the 2023 season with the tournament outperforming the viewing figures achieved in the country for events like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.



The tournament achieved the highest prime time audience share of any broadcast in September 2023, with 41.87% of viewers tuning in to the Biggest Party in Sport. This was four times higher than the share of the second highest programme.

The viewership share in Trinidad & Tobago was a huge increase from the 2022 numbers and further cemented the CPL as the leading sports brand in the region.

The 2023 tournament saw 34 matches played in five countries with games played in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago between the 16 August and 23 September. The tournament was won by the Guyana Amazon Warriors who claimed their first title by defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders in the final.



Richard Purcell, General Manager for CCN TV6, said: “These are truly remarkable figures and CCN TV6 is delighted that CPL and WCPL will be broadcast on our platforms in 2024. Regardless of where you are in T&T, you will be able to catch all the action on your TV, our website or mobile app. As always, we anticipate an exciting, entertaining and successful tournament.”



Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL CEO, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with CCN TV6 again in 2024 and we are delighted with these outstanding viewing figures and audience share numbers from last year. The CPL and WCPL continue to go from strength to strength with last season our most successful yet. We are looking forward to getting this year’s tournament underway on 29 August.”

