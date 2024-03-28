Jamaica women’s head coach not surprised by dominant display to claim regional double

amaica senior women’s cricket Head Coach Shane Brooks says the dominant display in the 2024 regional competitions in St Kitts & Nevis is the perfect rally after last season’s disappointments.

The Stafanie Taylor-captained Jamaicans won four of five matches to lift the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup which was scheduled from March 4-13.

They accumulated 24 points to finish ahead of Guyana (18), Windward Islands (16), Barbados (14), Trinidad & Tobago (four), and Leeward Islands (two).

They completed the coveted double when they claimed the T20 Blaze, winning all five matches during the March 17-25 tournament.

They tallied 21 points, followed by Guyana (13), Trinidad & Tobago (nine), Leeward Islands (nine), Barbados (eight), and Windward Islands (four).

After clinching the regional Twenty20 title and finishing second in the Super50 in 2022, Jamaica’s women placed fourth in both competitions last year.

Brooks told the Jamaica Observer that a fitter, better prepared squad was well equipped to endure the rigours of competition this time around.

“When leaving Jamaica I believed that once our players stayed on the park, and we maintained a level of fitness right throughout, we would have done well,” he said on Wednesday.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments